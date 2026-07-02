Is Micron Stock Too Expensive After Its Huge Run-Up?

Key Points

Micron’s rapid share-price surge raises fresh questions about how much future growth is already priced in.

Investors are urged to weigh memory-cycle risks and valuation before chasing Micron after its big run.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

After a stunning surge in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), investors are weighing rich recent gains against the realities of a cyclical memory market. Consider what today's price may already assume about tomorrow's demand, then watch the video for deeper insight.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Emily Flippen, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. John Bromels has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.