Micron Stock Falls 8% on Macro Worries: How Should Investors Play?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU saw its stock take a significant hit on Tuesday, dropping 8% in a single trading session. This sharp decline wasn’t an isolated incident but part of a broader market sell-off triggered by disappointing economic data. The weaker-than-expected August 2024 manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Management (“ISM”) sent shockwaves through the market, particularly affecting tech stocks.

The ISM’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August came in at 47.2, missing the expected 47.9 mark. While this was a slight improvement from July’s 46.8, it still indicated a contraction in the manufacturing sector — a troubling sign for the U.S. economy. This marks the fifth consecutive month of contraction, and investors are rightly concerned about what this means for the broader economic outlook.

The weak manufacturing data triggered a sell-off across the stock market, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of the damage. Apart from Micron’s 8% drop, other semiconductor giants weren’t spared either. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell by 9.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD saw a 7.8% decline. This kind of broad-based retreat highlights just how vulnerable the tech sector is to macroeconomic shifts.

Tech companies like Micron are highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. They rely heavily on complex supply chains and are affected by fluctuations in consumer and business spending. The recent downturn in Micron’s stock might leave investors questioning their next move: should they hold, buy or sell?

YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Silver Lining: Micron’s Long-Term Growth Prospects

Despite the immediate concerns surrounding the macroeconomic environment, it’s important to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Micron’s long-term growth prospects remain solid. MU is a leader in memory and storage solutions, particularly in the DRAM and NAND markets. These components are critical for a wide array of applications, from smartphones and personal computers to data centers and the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is a game-changer for Micron. The increasing adoption of AI across various industries is expected to drive substantial demand for high-performance memory solutions. Micron is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, especially with its strategic investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND technologies. These advancements will not only bolster its competitive edge but also improve profitability over time.

Moreover, Micron is diversifying its market reach by expanding into high-growth sectors such as automotive, industrial IoT (the Internet of Things) and data center infrastructure. These markets present significant opportunities for the company to reduce its dependence on the cyclical consumer electronics market and generate more stable revenue streams.

Micron’s Robust Portfolio Aids in Winning Deals

Micron’s robust product portfolio is another critical factor that positions the company for long-term success. Its offerings, which include DRAM and NAND products for PCs, servers and smartphones, meet the diverse needs of the tech industry and help secure new deals.

For example, Micron’s next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory is currently being tested by Advanced Micro Devices and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS. AMD plans to leverage this memory to enhance the performance and realism of its games, while Cadence uses it for testing its GDDR7 PHY IP.

Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) is also set to play a pivotal role in NVIDIA’s latest AI chip, the H200, which is poised to replace the current H100 chip. Micron has already sold out its HBM chips for 2024, with a significant portion of its 2025 supply also spoken for. These strategic partnerships and innovations underscore Micron’s critical role in the tech ecosystem.

Micron’s Financial Recovery and Strong Outlook

Micron has made a strong recovery from the financial difficulties it faced in late 2022 and early 2023. This turnaround is evident in the company’s recent financial results, where it has consistently outperformed earnings expectations. Its non-GAAP earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 73.2%.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

The outlook remains positive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron’s top and bottom lines suggests continued growth momentum into fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold MU Stock for Now

The macroeconomic headwinds reflected in the ISM data are concerning, but they don’t overshadow Micron’s strong fundamentals and growth potential. With its leadership in memory technology, strategic focus on high-growth areas like AI and promising financial outlook, Micron remains a stock worth holding through this period of volatility.

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.