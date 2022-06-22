Micron (MU) Launches i400 microSD & Extends IQ Program

Micron Technology MU recently announced the enhancement of its embedded solutions with the launch of the highest-capacity microSD card, i400, and Industrial Quotient (“IQ”) partnership programs to strengthen its position in the intelligent edge space.

Built with the first-of-its-kind technology, Micron’s new i400 card possesses 1.5 terabytes (“TB”) capacity and is designed with a focus on industrial-grade video security applications. This high-performance card intends to meet growing storage requirements in the intelligent edge space by offering embedded solutions. The product appears to be a good fit for edge and hybrid video security as a service deployment.

Through the latest move, Micron added a leading supplier of industrial computer modules based in Germany’s Deggendorf — congatec — and a System on Modules integrator & provider headquartered in Germany’s Mainz — PHYTEC — to its IQ partner program. With these two additions, Micron anticipates to improve the accessibility of its new releases in the industrial market.

Further, the company revealed that it secured the first International Organization of Standardization 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level D certification of memory from the world’s leading product certification and knowledge company, specializing in automation system safety, exida, for its low-power double data rate 5 (“LPDDR5”) Dynamic Random Access Memory (“DRAM”). The certification indicates that the LPDDR5 DRAM storage technology meets the functional safety measures required in advanced driver-assistance system applications.

Micron continues to witness growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G cellular network adoptions. In January, the company initiated volume shipments of its176-layer Quad-level cell NAND Solid State Drive (“SSD”). In July last year, the company had begun volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage 3.1 mobile solution. Prior to that, in November 2020, the company had commenced volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory, achieving unprecedented, industry-pioneering density and performance.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Micron reported NAND revenues of $1.96 billion, which represented 25% of the total top line and rose 19% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s Embedded Business Unit revenues totaled $1.3 billion and climbed 37% year over year.

