Micron Crushes Earnings: Is a Stock Split Next?

Key Points

Micron turned in spectacular fiscal Q3 results.

A stock split could draw interest in the stock, although getting more long-term agreements could be the bigger long-term catalyst.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) delivered spectacular fiscal third-quarter earnings when it reported results on June 24. However, after an initial jump in its stock price sent its shares to an all-time high of $1,255, it has now suddenly lost a quarter of its value in the preceding weeks.

With earnings by themselves unable to lift the stock, could a stock split be around the corner?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Revenue and EPS surge amid demand

Even with the dip in its share price, Micron's stock is still up a whopping 650% over the past year. The gains are also well deserved, as the company has seen its revenue skyrocket and gross margins balloon over the past year. For fiscal Q3, its revenue surged from $9.3 billion a year ago to $41.5 billion, while its gross margins expanded from 37.7% to 84.6%. That helped its adjusted EPS skyrocket to $25.11 from just $1.91 a year earlier.

Micron's strong results are being driven by supply-demand imbalances in both the DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (flash) memory markets. Last quarter, 76% of its revenue came from DRAM and the rest from NAND. The shortages stem from the high demand for AI infrastructure.

A special form of DRAM, called high-bandwidth memory (HBM), is needed to optimize graphics processing unit (GPU) performance, and this is becoming even more important for inference. Meanwhile, AI data centers need massive SSDs (solid state drives) that use flash memory to store data for long-term use.

The result is that both DRAM and NAND prices continue to skyrocket. And while Micron and others in the space are working to increase capacity, they are struggling to keep up with demand.

In good news for the industry, the big three DRAM makers, including SK Hynix and Samsung, have all been locking in long-term contracts for the first time. For its part, Micron has said it now has around 40% of its revenue tied to these long-term agreements.

Is a stock split coming?

With earnings failing to lift its stock and it still sitting over $900, Micron could turn toward a stock split to boost its stock price. It has split its stock three times in its history, but the last was more than 20 years ago, in May 2000, when it did a 2-for-1 split. While this doesn't change the company's fundamental story, a lower stock price could help draw more retail investors.

That said, the biggest catalyst for the stock in the coming years would be its tying more of its revenue to longer-term agreements to help shed some of the cyclicality of its business. The stock is cheap, trading at a forward P/E of just over 6 times fiscal 2027 estimates, but it needs to show that this cycle will last and that it can maintain strong pricing. If it can do this, then it is an AI stock worth buying, split or no split.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.