Micron Continues to Display The Power of the Zacks Rank

Micron MU is a world leader in innovative memory and storage solutions that accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence. Shares have been red hot on the back of the AI frenzy, with its solutions a massively important piece of the infrastructure given the common issue of memory bottlenecks.

The stock is a perfect example of the Zacks Rank in action, as shown below. The company was thrust into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in August of last year thanks to rising EPS revisions, with shares soaring since.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank Leads to Huge Gains

Micron’s latest results were stellar, posting a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations and being lifted by accelerating demand for AI services. Sales were up more than 55% YoY to a new record, whereas adjusted EPS climbed an even more impressive 185%.

Its cash-generating abilities have also been amplified during the favorable demand environment, reflecting yet another massive positive. Specifically, operating cash flow of $8.4 billion in the above-mentioned period also reflected a record, crushing the $5.7 billion print in the same period last year.

As shown below, Micron’s EPS and sales expectations continue to rise bullishly heading into its upcoming release, with Zacks Consensus Estimates suggesting 460% EPS growth on 140% higher sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can Momentum Sustain After Massive Gains?

While many AI-related companies will face heavy scrutiny in 2026, Micron MU reflects a much clearer play on the buildout overall. Memory is often a big bottleneck, with MU capitalizing in a big way on the issue. The company even recently announced its exit of the consumer memory market, further displaying its commitment to maximizing its sales through large enterprises.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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