Micron and its Red-Hot Earnings Charts

The first quarter of 2026 earnings season is over and the second quarter 2026 earnings season hasn’t started yet. But there is a group of companies that report on the fiscal year who report earnings in between the various earnings seasons.

This week, one of the hottest stocks on the Street, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, is one of those. It’s going to report fiscal third quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, after the market closes.

In honor of this report, Tracey did a special earnings all-star video, to look at what Micron’s earnings charts look like and what the analysts are doing with earnings estimates ahead of the report.

Shares of Micron are up 317% on the year due to strong AI demand.

Micron is an Earnings All-Star

Micron is an earnings all-star. It has only missed twice on earnings in the last five years and those earnings misses were back-to-back quarters in late 2022 and 2023.

Micron has beat twelve quarters in a row. That’s an impressive track record.

But it wasn’t until last quarter that Micron became a hot AI Revolution story. In fiscal Q2 2026, Micron posted a 38.6% earnings beat of $12.20 compared to the consensus of $8.80. This big beat lit a fire under the shares.

Micron is Expected to See Spectacular Earnings Growth in Q3

The analysts are very bullish going into this earnings report with three estimates revised higher, and none cut, in just the last week.

It has pushed the Zacks Consensus up to $20.98. That is earnings growth of 998% as Micron only made $1.91 last year.

This is extraordinary one-year growth.

And some of the analysts are even more bullish than the consensus. The Most Accurate Estimate, which is the most recent estimate, is looking for $22.17 for the quarter. That’s above the consensus of $20.98.

Will Micron post another huge beat or is all the growth already priced in?

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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