Microchip Technology (BIT:1MCHP) Price Target Increased by 25.39% to 96.96

The average one-year price target for Microchip Technology (BIT:1MCHP) has been revised to €96.96 / share. This is an increase of 25.39% from the prior estimate of €77.33 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €61.47 to a high of €119.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.17% from the latest reported closing price of €82.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an decrease of 580 owner(s) or 32.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MCHP is 0.14%, an increase of 45.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 594,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 35,125K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 32,405K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 14,748K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,208K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCHP by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,554K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,395K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCHP by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,405K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,992K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCHP by 87.89% over the last quarter.

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