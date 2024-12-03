Microchip guidance cut the ‘right move,’ says Citi

Citi analyst Christopher Danely says Microchip (MCHP) last night lowered guidance for the December quarter from a 6%-12% quarter-over-quarter revenue decline to a 12% decline due to lower turns business. The company also announced the closure of its wafer fab in Tempe, Arizona, which should result in annual cost savings of $90M by mid-2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes the guidance cut is the “right move” and remains confident in Microchip’s sales bouncing back faster than peers. It reiterates a Buy rating on the shares with an $82 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCHP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.