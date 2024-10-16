Microbot Medical Stock Rises After Completing ACCESS-PVI Trial

Microbot Medical, Inc. MBOT has successfully completed patient enrollment and follow-up in its ACCESS-PVI human clinical trial, which evaluates the performance and safety of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System in Peripheral Vascular Interventions.

The company is now set to file its 510(k) submission with the FDA by the end of 2024 and plans to accelerate its go-to-market strategy upon clearance.

Likely Trend of MBOT Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of MBOT rose 0.3% to $0.96 at yesterday’s closing.

Shares of MBOT have plunged 41.2% year to date against the industry’s 7.8% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 22.9% in the same time frame.

Microbot Medical’s successful completion of the ACCESS-PVI clinical trial for the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System signals positive investor sentiment. The LIBERTY system's potential to revolutionize endovascular procedures by reducing costs, improving physician experience and enabling remote operations positions it as a groundbreaking advancement, driving positive price performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Significance of MBOT's ACCESS-PVI Trial for LIBERTY System

The successful completion of the ACCESS-PVI trial marks a significant milestone for Microbot Medical, demonstrating the effectiveness of the LIBERTY system in clinical settings. This accomplishment not only strengthens the company’s position in the healthcare market but also supports the 510(k) submission to the FDA and sets the stage for future commercialization efforts. The encouraging results from the trial, along with positive feedback from physicians, signify strong prospects for Microbot Medical and its innovative robotic surgical technologies.

Management expressed satisfaction with the LIBERTY system’s performance in its clinical trial. It plans to present results in early 2025. The company sees the trial's conclusion as a major achievement and is focused on finalizing the FDA submission and preparing for commercialization.

With plans to build a commercial infrastructure and hire experienced healthcare executives for sales, Microbot is preparing for a potential launch in the second quarter of 2025, following the anticipated FDA approval.

Market Prospects Favoring MBOT

Per a report in Grand View Research , the global peripheral vascular devices market size is estimated to be worth $10.4 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $14.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, the rising global geriatric population base triggering incidence rates of target diseases, novel product launches and an increase in collaboration and mergers by key players.

Recent Developments at Microbot Medical

Last month, Microbot Medical reached the midpoint of its ACCESS-PVI pivotal human clinical trial, successfully enrolling and completing follow-ups for 50% of the participants. This trial evaluates the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System in patients undergoing Peripheral Vascular Interventions.

In August, Microbot Medical entered a Phase 2 collaboration agreement with Corewell Health to advance remote telesurgery for endovascular procedures using its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System. Following positive results from Phase 1, which demonstrated LIBERTY's technical capabilities and potential applications, the new phase will focus on developing the system's ability to perform simulated cardiovascular interventional procedures across two Corewell Health sites located five miles apart.

The same month, Microbot Medical agreed with Emory University to explore the potential for collaboration on autonomous robotics in endovascular procedures. Under this agreement, Emory University will investigate the feasibility of integrating the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System with an imaging system to create an autonomous robotic system for these procedures.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Microbot Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Quest Diagnostics ( DGX ) and RadNet ( RDNT ). While Addus HomeCare carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present.

Addus HomeCare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ADUS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 11.5%.

Addus HomeCare shares have gained 85.5% compared with the industry's 16.9% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics has gained 42% compared with the industry's 14.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

