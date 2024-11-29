Microba Life Sciences Updates Constitution to Boost Innovation

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited, a leader in microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics, has announced the approval of its amended Constitution following a shareholder vote at its Annual General Meeting. This move signifies a strategic step for the company as it continues to innovate in the field of microbiome research, aiming to enhance human health through novel therapeutics and global testing services.

