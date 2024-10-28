News & Insights

Microba Life Sciences Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited reported robust financial growth in its Q1 FY25 with cash receipts soaring by 184% and revenue by 239%, driven by strong sales of its MetaXplore tests in Australia. The company has also made strategic expansions into the UK market and transferred its non-core Research Services to focus on its core diagnostic microbiome testing business. With new leadership appointments, Microba is poised for further growth and market penetration.

