Microba Life Sciences Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

Microba Life Sciences Limited reported robust financial growth in its Q1 FY25 with cash receipts soaring by 184% and revenue by 239%, driven by strong sales of its MetaXplore tests in Australia. The company has also made strategic expansions into the UK market and transferred its non-core Research Services to focus on its core diagnostic microbiome testing business. With new leadership appointments, Microba is poised for further growth and market penetration.

