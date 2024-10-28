Microba Life Sciences Announces 2024 AGM and Updates

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where the company will provide updates on its business activities and strategic direction. Shareholders can engage with management and access meeting documents electronically to stay informed about the company’s latest developments in the precision microbiome sector.

For further insights into AU:MAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.