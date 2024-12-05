MicroAlgo Inc. Announces Strategic Share Changes at AGM

MicroAlgo (MLGO) has released an update.

MicroAlgo Inc. has announced key changes approved at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including a significant share consolidation and the introduction of a dual-class share structure to meet NASDAQ’s listing requirements. The share consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares, while the dual-class structure aims to enhance voting power for certain shareholders. These strategic moves are part of MicroAlgo’s efforts to optimize its share capital and strengthen its market position.

