MicroAlgo Inc. Announces Strategic Share Changes at AGM

December 05, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

MicroAlgo (MLGO) has released an update.

MicroAlgo Inc. has announced key changes approved at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including a significant share consolidation and the introduction of a dual-class share structure to meet NASDAQ’s listing requirements. The share consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares, while the dual-class structure aims to enhance voting power for certain shareholders. These strategic moves are part of MicroAlgo’s efforts to optimize its share capital and strengthen its market position.

For further insights into MLGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

