MicroAlgo Announces Share Consolidation Date Correction

MicroAlgo (MLGO) has released an update.
MicroAlgo Inc. has announced a correction to the market effective date for its 20-for-1 share consolidation, now set for December 13, 2024. This move aims to meet NASDAQ’s minimum share price requirement, ensuring the company’s continued listing. MicroAlgo specializes in central processing algorithms, optimizing software and hardware solutions for enhanced customer satisfaction and cost efficiency.
