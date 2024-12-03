Micro-X Ltd. Secures Major Contract for Portable CT Development

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Micro-X Ltd. has secured a lucrative US$8.2 million contract with the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to develop a portable full body CT scanner, enhancing its pioneering cold cathode X-ray technology. This project, which could extend to a total of US$16.4 million, aims to revolutionize diagnostic imaging by creating a lightweight, rugged device leveraging previous advancements in CT technology. Investors and tech enthusiasts alike may find this development promising as it reflects Micro-X’s commitment to innovation in health and security applications.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.