Micro-X Ltd. Secures Major Contract for Portable CT Development

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.
Micro-X Ltd. has secured a lucrative US$8.2 million contract with the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to develop a portable full body CT scanner, enhancing its pioneering cold cathode X-ray technology. This project, which could extend to a total of US$16.4 million, aims to revolutionize diagnostic imaging by creating a lightweight, rugged device leveraging previous advancements in CT technology. Investors and tech enthusiasts alike may find this development promising as it reflects Micro-X’s commitment to innovation in health and security applications.
