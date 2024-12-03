News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd. Secures Major Contract for Portable CT Development

December 03, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Micro-X Ltd. has secured a lucrative US$8.2 million contract with the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to develop a portable full body CT scanner, enhancing its pioneering cold cathode X-ray technology. This project, which could extend to a total of US$16.4 million, aims to revolutionize diagnostic imaging by creating a lightweight, rugged device leveraging previous advancements in CT technology. Investors and tech enthusiasts alike may find this development promising as it reflects Micro-X’s commitment to innovation in health and security applications.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.