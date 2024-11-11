News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd. Expands Reach with Innovations and Partnerships

November 11, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Ltd. has made significant strides this year, notably launching its Argus X-ray camera with enhanced capabilities and securing CE Mark certification for its Rover products, opening new European markets. The company achieved record revenues, bolstered by contracts with the Australian Defence Force and support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its Checkpoints program. With advancements in their Head CT business and strategic partnerships, Micro-X is poised for future growth in medical and security imaging.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.