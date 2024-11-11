Micro-X Ltd. Expands Reach with Innovations and Partnerships

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Ltd. has made significant strides this year, notably launching its Argus X-ray camera with enhanced capabilities and securing CE Mark certification for its Rover products, opening new European markets. The company achieved record revenues, bolstered by contracts with the Australian Defence Force and support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its Checkpoints program. With advancements in their Head CT business and strategic partnerships, Micro-X is poised for future growth in medical and security imaging.

