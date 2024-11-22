MHP SE Reports Strong Profit Growth Amidst Challenges

MHP SE GDR RegS (GB:MHPC) has released an update.
MHP SE, a leading agro-industrial group headquartered in Ukraine, demonstrated resilience amidst the ongoing war, with a notable 62% increase in operating profit in Q3 2024 to $154 million. Despite a challenging environment, the company managed to boost its adjusted EBITDA by 56% year-on-year, driven by improved agricultural operations. However, poultry production in Ukraine faced a decline, reflecting the broader impact of the geopolitical situation.
