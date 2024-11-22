News & Insights

Stocks

MHP SE Reports Strong Profit Growth Amidst Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MHP SE GDR RegS (GB:MHPC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MHP SE, a leading agro-industrial group headquartered in Ukraine, demonstrated resilience amidst the ongoing war, with a notable 62% increase in operating profit in Q3 2024 to $154 million. Despite a challenging environment, the company managed to boost its adjusted EBITDA by 56% year-on-year, driven by improved agricultural operations. However, poultry production in Ukraine faced a decline, reflecting the broader impact of the geopolitical situation.

For further insights into GB:MHPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MHPSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.