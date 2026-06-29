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MHF

MHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

June 29, 2026 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (Symbol: MHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.98, changing hands as high as $7.22 per share. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MHF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.6102 per share, with $7.6384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MHF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MHF Insider Buying-> MHF Historical Stock Prices-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

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