MHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (Symbol: MHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.98, changing hands as high as $7.22 per share. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.6102 per share, with $7.6384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MHF Research:

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