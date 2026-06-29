MHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, MHF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.6102 per share, with $7.6384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further MHF Research:
- MHF Insider Buying
- MHF Historical Stock Prices
- Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.