MGM Resorts and Marriott to launch W Las Vegas

MGM Resorts (MGM) and Marriott (MAR) plan to convert an iconic property on the Las Vegas Strip to the W Hotels brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Anticipated to complete its conversion later this year, W Las Vegas marks the latest step in the companies’ long-term strategic licensing agreement announced in July 2023. Located on the Mandalay Bay Campus, the property is slated to officially join the W Hotels portfolio later this year, with additional plans for the property to be announced in the future. With the addition of W Las Vegas, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will encompass 12 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip
