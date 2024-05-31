MGM China Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

MGM China Holdings (HK:2282) has released an update.

At MGM China Holdings’ Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members. The approved resolutions also included granting the Board authority to issue additional shares and to repurchase shares, demonstrating strong shareholder support with votes overwhelmingly in favor.

