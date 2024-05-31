News & Insights

MGM China Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk

MGM China Holdings (HK:2282) has released an update.

At MGM China Holdings’ Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members. The approved resolutions also included granting the Board authority to issue additional shares and to repurchase shares, demonstrating strong shareholder support with votes overwhelmingly in favor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

