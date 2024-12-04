M&G Plc Reduces Stake in FBR Ltd

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.
M&G Plc has reduced its stake in FBR Ltd, decreasing its voting power from 14.10% to 13.02% as of December 3, 2024. The change results from a series of sales conducted by M&G Investment Management Limited over September 2024, impacting a total of over 20 million NPV Ordinary Shares. This shift may influence investor sentiment towards FBR Ltd, reflecting strategic adjustments by significant stakeholders.
