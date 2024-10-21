News & Insights

M&G Plc Executives Boost Shareholdings

October 21, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc announced that several of its key executives have increased their shareholdings following the payment of an interim dividend. These executives, including the CEO and CFO, received dividend equivalent shares as part of their incentive plans, reflecting their commitment to the company’s future growth. Such transactions highlight M&G’s strategic alignment with its leadership, potentially signaling confidence to the market.

