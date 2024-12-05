News & Insights

M&G Credit Income Trust Expands Share Issuance

December 05, 2024

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has issued 200,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 95.90 pence each to satisfy growing investor demand. This issuance brings the total number of shares to 145,795,771, matching the number of voting rights, enhancing shareholder participation. The new shares are fully paid and align equally with existing ones, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to market opportunities.

