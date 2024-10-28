M&G Credit Income Trust Boosts Equity with New Share Issue

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc successfully issued 100,000 ordinary shares from treasury at a premium price of 97.40 pence per share, increasing the total shares in circulation to 143,259,239. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance capital and provide value to its shareholders, making it an interesting development for investors tracking stock market opportunities.

