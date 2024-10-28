News & Insights

Metrovacesa Secures 276 Million Euro Loan Refinancing

October 28, 2024 — 02:58 pm EDT

Metrovacesa SA (ES:MVC) has released an update.

Metrovacesa SA has successfully signed an agreement with 11 financial entities to refinance its corporate loan, increasing it to 276 million euros with a new maturity date in October 2029. The funds will be used for urbanization, new investments, and operational needs, aligning with the company’s strong sustainability commitments. This move underscores Metrovacesa’s dedication to integrating sustainability into its business strategy.

