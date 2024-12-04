Metro Mining Gains New Strategic Investor Virtue

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has welcomed Virtue Investments Corporation as a new strategic investor with a 9.9% shareholding, following the exit of Greenstone Resource LLP. Virtue, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Ascend Global Investment Fund, is known for its successful ventures in the global resources sector, including nickel and coal. This investment is seen as a strong validation of Metro’s growth potential, particularly with its Bauxite Hills Mine Project.

