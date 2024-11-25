Metro Inc. Announces C$500 Million Notes Offering

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has released an update.

Metro Inc. has announced a private placement offering of C$500 million in senior unsecured notes, which will mature in 2029. The offering aims to repay existing debts and support general corporate purposes. The notes have been given provisional ratings and the closing is expected on November 27, 2024.

