Metro Bank Announces Shareholding Structure and Banking Excellence

November 01, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 672,862,832 ordinary shares in issue, providing a clear figure for shareholders to calculate their voting rights. Known for its exceptional customer service and numerous awards, Metro Bank continues to be a strong player in the UK banking sector. The bank offers a wide range of services, including retail and business banking, through its extensive network and digital platforms.

