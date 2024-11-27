Metrics Real Estate Fund Offers Diversified CRE Investments

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (AU:MRE) has released an update.

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund, managed by Metrics Credit Partners, offers investors diversified exposure to private market commercial real estate (CRE) investments, aiming for a net return of 10-12% annually. The fund combines lower-risk senior secured loans with potentially higher-return equity investments, while providing monthly cash income. With a strong management team and ASX market liquidity, the fund represents an attractive option for those looking to balance risk and return in the real estate sector.

