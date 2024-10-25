Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Dividend Distribution

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0132 per ordinary unit, set to be paid on November 8, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date of October 31, 2024, and the record date of November 1, 2024. This announcement provides an opportunity for investors interested in steady income from dividend-yielding investments.

