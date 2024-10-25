News & Insights

Stocks

Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Dividend Distribution

October 25, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0132 per ordinary unit, set to be paid on November 8, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date of October 31, 2024, and the record date of November 1, 2024. This announcement provides an opportunity for investors interested in steady income from dividend-yielding investments.

For further insights into AU:MXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.