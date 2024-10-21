MetLife in talks to buy PineBridge assets outside of China, Bloomberg says

MetLife (MET) is in advanced talks to buy PineBridge Investments’ assets outside of China in a deal that could be valued at $1B to $1.5B, Manuel Baigorri of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are exclusive for assets under management amounting to about $100B, sources told Bloomberg. MetLife has emerged as the most likely buyer after outbidding rivals, the people added.
