News & Insights

Stocks

MetLife in talks to buy PineBridge assets outside of China, Bloomberg says

October 21, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

MetLife (MET) is in advanced talks to buy PineBridge Investments’ assets outside of China in a deal that could be valued at $1B to $1.5B, Manuel Baigorri of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are exclusive for assets under management amounting to about $100B, sources told Bloomberg. MetLife has emerged as the most likely buyer after outbidding rivals, the people added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.