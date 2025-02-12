MetLife Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MetLife (NYSE:MET) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MetLife, revealing an average target of $95.0, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.42% increase from the previous average price target of $93.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MetLife among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $98.00 $100.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $97.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $93.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $86.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Buy $99.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MetLife's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MetLife's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MetLife Better

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

MetLife: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MetLife's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MetLife's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MetLife's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

