MetLife Broadens Settlement Solutions Portfolio With NQA-FA

MetLife, Inc. MET recently launched a new deferred-payment solution called the Non-Qualified Assignment Flex Agreement (NQA-FA), designed for settling non-physical injury claims. The product allows defendants and insurers to transfer future payment obligations to MetLife while giving claimants more flexibility in how and when they receive settlement proceeds.

Unlike traditional settlements that rely on annuities, NQA-FA is funded through a funding agreement, enabling customized payment schedules, deferred start dates and lump-sum payouts. The offering is aimed at cases involving employment disputes, wrongful termination, discrimination claims, contract disputes, punitive damages, environmental matters and certain professional liability claims.

Per MetLife, 88,201 workplace discrimination charges were filed with the U.S. EEOC in fiscal 2025, which remained flat year over year but increased 9% from fiscal 2023. The company expects the solution to expand settlement planning options while maintaining the security and reliability associated with MetLife's guarantees.

The product, issued by Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, addresses a gap in the settlement market by giving parties more flexibility in resolving non-physical injury claims. Claimants can better match payments to future financial needs, while insurers gain another tool to settle cases efficiently.

For MetLife, the product will likely open a new source of fees by expanding its presence in the non-qualified settlement market. Greater flexibility may attract more settlement volume from insurers, law firms and claimants, supporting future business growth. The offering also strengthens MetLife’s competitive position. Broader adoption may generate incremental assets under management and additional settlement-related revenues over time, while deepening client relationships.

MET’s Price Performance

MetLife shares have gained 10% year to date against the 4.1% fall of the industry it belongs to.

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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader insurance space may look at some better-ranked players like Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG, Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hamilton Insurance’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.10, which has witnessed one upward revision over the past 60 days and no downward movement. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 84.8%. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Insurance’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion.

The consensus mark for Horace Mann Educators’ current-year earnings is pegged at $4.50 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision over the past 60 days and no movement in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for HMN’s 2026 revenues indicates a 4% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.46 per share, which indicates 9.3% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction in the past month. CNO beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.9%.

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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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