Methes Energies introduces high oleic biodegradable hydraulic fluids

October 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Methes Energies (MEIL) announced the introduction of their assortment of new high performance – high oleic biodegradable hydraulic fluids made with domestically sourced base stocks and branded as b2 biOil that includes AW-32, AW-46 and AW-68. These high oleic hydraulic fluids are specially formulated using advanced additive technology made with domestically harvested feedstocks and naturally bio-derived renewable compounds for all hydraulic systems when used as an energy transfer medium, including heat transfer, contamination removal, sealing and lubrications. The products provide extensive oxidation and corrosion protection, delivers extreme-pressure/anti-wear activity; and, demonstrates excellent performance in areas of demulsibility and foam while fully compatible with various OEM seal technologies.

