Methanex Corporation Issuance of Senior Notes

Methanex Corporation has announced the issuance of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2032, with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million. The notes will bear interest semi-annually, with payments starting on March 15, 2025. This move could be of interest to investors seeking stable, long-term returns in the fixed-income market.

