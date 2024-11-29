Methanex Corporation Issuance of Senior Notes

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Methanex Corporation has announced the issuance of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2032, with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million. The notes will bear interest semi-annually, with payments starting on March 15, 2025. This move could be of interest to investors seeking stable, long-term returns in the fixed-income market.
For further insights into TSE:MX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.