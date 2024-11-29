News & Insights

Stocks

Methanex Corporation Issuance of Senior Notes

November 29, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Methanex Corporation has announced the issuance of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2032, with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million. The notes will bear interest semi-annually, with payments starting on March 15, 2025. This move could be of interest to investors seeking stable, long-term returns in the fixed-income market.

For further insights into TSE:MX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.