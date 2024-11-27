Metgasco Ltd Boosts Gas Production in Eastern Australia

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.
Metgasco Ltd has commenced production from two gas fields, Odin and Vali, to address the undersupplied market in Eastern Australia. The Odin Field began production in September 2023, followed by Odin-2 in October 2024, while the Vali Field has been producing since February 2023. This development positions Metgasco to potentially capitalize on the regional energy demand.
