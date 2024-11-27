News & Insights

Stocks

Metgasco Ltd Boosts Gas Production in Eastern Australia

November 27, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metgasco Ltd has commenced production from two gas fields, Odin and Vali, to address the undersupplied market in Eastern Australia. The Odin Field began production in September 2023, followed by Odin-2 in October 2024, while the Vali Field has been producing since February 2023. This development positions Metgasco to potentially capitalize on the regional energy demand.

For further insights into AU:MEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.