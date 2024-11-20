Meteoric Resources Sells Palm Springs Project for $5M

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has successfully sold its Palm Springs Gold Project to WIN Metals Ltd for a total consideration of up to $5 million, including cash payments and shares. This strategic move allows Meteoric to concentrate on its core project in Brazil while still benefiting from potential future gains from Palm Springs through WIN Metals shares. The sale also strengthens Meteoric’s financial position, supporting ongoing activities at their Caldeira project.

