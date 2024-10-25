News & Insights

Meteoric Resources Announces Director’s Acquisition of Options

October 25, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has announced a significant change in its director’s holdings, with Dr. Nomi Prins acquiring 3 million options exercisable at $0.30, set to expire in October 2027. This move, following a shareholder meeting, indicates potential strategic shifts and may catch the interest of investors looking at stock market opportunities.

