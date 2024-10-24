News & Insights

Metcash Limited Sees Strong Sales Growth in FY25

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited has reported robust sales growth across its Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments for the first half of FY25, with Group sales up by 6.3%. The company’s strategic acquisitions have contributed positively, particularly in the Food sector, where sales excluding tobacco rose by 18.5%. Despite challenges in the hardware market, Metcash is implementing cost management initiatives to maintain momentum, estimating a Group Underlying Net Profit After Tax between $132 – $135 million.

