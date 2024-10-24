Metcash Limited Sees Strong Sales Growth in FY25

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited has reported robust sales growth across its Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments for the first half of FY25, with Group sales up by 6.3%. The company’s strategic acquisitions have contributed positively, particularly in the Food sector, where sales excluding tobacco rose by 18.5%. Despite challenges in the hardware market, Metcash is implementing cost management initiatives to maintain momentum, estimating a Group Underlying Net Profit After Tax between $132 – $135 million.

For further insights into AU:MTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.