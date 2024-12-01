News & Insights

Metcash Limited Reports Strong Revenue and Market Growth

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited reported a 6.3% increase in group revenue to $9.6 billion for the first half of FY25, with notable earnings growth in its Food and Liquor divisions despite challenging conditions in Hardware. The company’s diversified portfolio strategy continues to pay off, maintaining market share in Food and Hardware and achieving growth in Liquor. CEO Doug Jones highlighted the company’s strong sales performance and competitive pricing as key factors in resonating with value-conscious shoppers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

