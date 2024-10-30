Metavisio Secures €50M Financing for Growth

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio SA, through its Thomson Computing brand, has secured a financing agreement worth up to €50 million with American AI and Hardware Investments LTD, initiating with a €6.3 million tranche to support its growth and fulfill orders for late 2024 and early 2025. The company aims to maintain shareholder value by controlling financing drawdowns and introducing increased dividends. This strategic move is designed to bolster Metavisio’s international expansion and technological advancements.

