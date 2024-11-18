News & Insights

Metavisio and IO FinNet’s Bold Web3 Venture

November 18, 2024

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio’s partnership with IO FinNet aims to launch the world’s first Web3 Ready computers, promising groundbreaking innovations in digital security and performance. The joint venture, based in France, plans to go public in North America by 2025, offering a unique investment opportunity in the rapidly growing Web3 market. This strategic alliance could position France as a leader in decentralized technologies, addressing critical challenges in security and digital sovereignty.

