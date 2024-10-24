Metarock Group Highlights Governance Adherence

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited has published its corporate governance statement online, detailing adherence to ASX’s principles and recommendations. The company ensures transparency by disclosing board roles, management responsibilities, and the process for director appointments. This statement, approved by the board, reflects Metarock’s commitment to solid governance practices.

