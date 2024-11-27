Metaplanet Joins Prominent Blockchain ETF BLOK

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has been included in the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), which invests in leading blockchain companies like MicroStrategy and Nvidia. This inclusion underscores Metaplanet’s growing recognition as Japan’s top Bitcoin Treasury Company. BLOK’s active management and significant market presence make it a strategic choice for investors interested in blockchain technology.

