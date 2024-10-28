MetalsTech Ltd’s Crucial AGM to Shape Future

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, potential director changes, and approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. This virtual meeting will address crucial aspects impacting investor interests and future company governance. Shareholders are urged to review the agenda and participate actively in the decision-making process.

