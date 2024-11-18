News & Insights

Stocks

MetalsTech Ltd Launches Cleansing Prospectus for Share Offer

November 18, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

MetalsTech Ltd has announced a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 1,000 shares at $0.15 each, aiming to raise $150. This move is primarily intended to remove trading restrictions on shares issued before the closing date, making them more accessible for investors. The company highlights that these shares should be considered highly speculative, urging potential investors to seek professional advice before investing.

For further insights into AU:MTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.