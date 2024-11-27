Metalsource Mining Announces Debt Settlement Transaction

Silverfish Resources, Inc. (TSE:MSM) has released an update.
Metalsource Mining Inc. has reached an agreement to settle $47,000 in debt by issuing 235,000 common shares at $0.20 per share to related parties. This transaction is classified as a related party transaction under financial regulations but does not require formal valuation or minority shareholder approval due to its market value.
