MetalsGrove Mining Reports Promising Drilling Results

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its recent four-hole drilling program at the Edwards Creek Prospect in the Northern Territory. The results show significant zinc-copper-lead mineralization, particularly with an impressive intercept of 32 meters at 1.59% zinc, 0.48% copper, and 0.27% lead. These findings enhance the prospectivity of the site, suggesting potential for further exploration and resource development.

