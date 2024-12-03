News & Insights

Stocks

MetalsGrove Mining Reports Promising Drilling Results

December 03, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its recent four-hole drilling program at the Edwards Creek Prospect in the Northern Territory. The results show significant zinc-copper-lead mineralization, particularly with an impressive intercept of 32 meters at 1.59% zinc, 0.48% copper, and 0.27% lead. These findings enhance the prospectivity of the site, suggesting potential for further exploration and resource development.

For further insights into AU:MGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.