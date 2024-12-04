News & Insights

Metals Exploration to Acquire Condor Gold in £67.5M Deal

December 04, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Metals Exploration (GB:MTL) has released an update.

Metals Exploration PLC has announced a recommended offer to acquire Condor Gold PLC, valuing the latter’s share capital at approximately £67.5 million. This offer, which includes a mix of new MTL shares, cash, and contingent value rights, represents a significant premium over Condor Gold’s recent share prices. Upon completion, Condor Gold shareholders will own about 33.8% of the combined company’s enlarged share capital.

