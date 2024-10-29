Metals Creek Sells Gold Project to Delta Resources

Metals Creek Resources (TSE:MEK) has released an update.

Metals Creek Resources has entered into an agreement with Delta Resources to sell its Shabaqua Corners Gold Project, allowing Delta to acquire a 100% interest in the claims. This deal enables Metals Creek to concentrate on its other key projects while retaining exposure to Delta’s potential success through shareholding and a net smelter return.

